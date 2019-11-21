Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
(801) 756-3564
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
7:30 PM
Anderson and Sons Mortuary
49 East 100 North
American Fork, UT 84003
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Peters Catholic Church
634 North 600 East
American Fork, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Mosbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Esther Valerio Mosbarger


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria Esther Valerio Mosbarger Obituary
In Loving Memory
Gloria Esther Valerio Mosbarger was born July 10th, 1947 to Claudina Maria Valerio in the old Taos hospital.
In 1986 she married William Mosbarger and they were later married by the Catholic Church in 1994.
She graduated from St. Francis High School. After high school Gloria attended Mary Kawakami Collage of Beauty and got her cosmetology license. She worked in that field until 1974 when she began working at the Utah State Training School until her retirement in 2005. In 1974 she also began working as a seamstress at Tri City Dry Cleaner until she quit in 1988.
Gloria loves sewing, cooking, ceramics, drawing, crochet, cake decorating, gardening, and travel but most of all spending time with family. She is very close to her cousins as she was raised near them and they treated her more like a sibling. She is survived by her husband Will. She is preceded in death by her mother Claudina Valerio and her son Shane Valerio whom she has missed dearly.
Funeral services will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the St. Peters Catholic Church, 634 North 600 East Am. Fork. A viewing will be held Friday from 6 to 7:30 pm followed by a rosary at 7:30 at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, Am. Fork. Burial in the American Fork Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -