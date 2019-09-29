|
Richfield, Utah
Gloria Georgina Sarris Knight, 89, passed away September 26, 2019 at her home in Richfield. She was born September 4, 1930 in Roy, Utah to George Theodore and Grace Amanda Vest Sarris. She married Henry Samuel Knight June 23, 1947 in Elko NV. He preceded her in death June 13, 1981.
Gloria was a devoted mother and was cherished by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be unmeasurably missed.
Gloria is survived by her children: George (MaryJayne) Knight, Fruita, CO; Bill (Penney) Knight, Monroe; Kathie Knight, Karen Knight, Gary (Shauna) Knight, all of Richfield; Kristie (Gary) Sorenson, Annabella; 22 grandchildren 59 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren: brothers: Roger (Darlene) Hooper, SLC: Bruce (Gayle) Hunter, SLC
She is also preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Elaine Moore, Mary Wuthrich, Rae-Anne Barney; and her brother, Andrew Hooper.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in the Magleby Mortuary Chapel in Richfield. Friends may call at the mortuary Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019