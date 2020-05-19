|
Gloria Grey Soffe
1925 ~ 2020
Our sweet mother, sister, wife, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Gloria, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She will be greatly missed. She lived a life of love, happiness, and devotion to her family and friends. She never met a stranger, and everyone became family.
She proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard before marrying the love of her life, Carlos. She was immensely proud of her three children: Carla, Suzy, and Scott, and their families. She spent her life surrounded by family and was loved dearly by everyone. She was a spit-fire, and her bright red hair and orange lipstick matched her feisty spirit.
In lieu of flowers please raise a glass of iced tea or plant something beautiful in your garden, either would please Gloria immensely. Heaven get ready, Carlos and the Grey girls are reunited.
Our family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone at Sunrise Assisted Living and Visiting Angels for the amazing love and care they shared with Gloria in her final months and days.
Graveside services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park on Thursday, May 21, at noon .
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2020