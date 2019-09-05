|
|
Gloria Hallman
1927 ~ 2019
Kearns, UT - M. Gloria Hallman passed away peacefully at her home in Kearns on August 28, 2019. She was born April 30, 1927 in Everett, Washington to Alexander and Marjorie Marsh. Gloria was raised near Seattle and in Salt Lake City and met her soulmate Jerry Hallman while working at the deli counter at the Rio Grande train station in downtown Salt Lake. Jerry ordered a green pineapple milkshake and the rest is history. They married in 1947 and had three children, Dawn (John) Barnard of Taylorsville, Richard Hallman of Kearns, and James Hallman of West Jordan and were loving grandparents to six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Gloria was a devout Catholic, a talented cook and a decorator known for creating stunning Christmas displays. She always appreciated beautiful flowers and nature. Gloria was constantly well-dressed and carefully accessorized and had a sharp wit and sense of humor. She was a vibrant storyteller, was very intuitive and had a wise perspective on life that allowed her to give much-appreciated, sage advice. Gloria and Jerry had many adventures together and loved spending time at Lava Hot Springs, visiting rock and gem shows and tennis tournaments. She appreciated Jerry's superstitious traditions and would sneakily leave lucky pennies for him to find just before his tennis matches. She is survived by her beloved brother Anthony Macklyn of Bountiful, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Gloria was preceded in death by her parents and sweetheart, Jerry. A Funeral Mass will be held for her at St. Thomas Moore Catholic Church in Cottonwood Heights at 11 AM on Friday, September 6. We love you, Gram, and know you are so happy to be reunited with Pop Pop. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to at .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 5, 2019