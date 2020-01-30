|
Our beloved and amazing wife, mother, daughter and grandma passed away peacefully at home on January 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born March 24, 1930 to Alden and Violet H. Thompson in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married the love of her life, Rex Jones on February 27, 1949. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last year. They went to South High School together and met ice skating at Liberty Park, where he pushed her into a snowbank hoping to capture her attention.
Together they lovingly raised 3 wonderful children, Karen Jones Knight, Kirk Jones, and Kory Jones.
She enjoyed working at Valley Bank for years where she made lifelong friendships with many co-workers, customers and touched the lives of all. She also belonged to Beehive Wasatch Bowhunters where she made a lot of great memories, and friends she considered family. She really enjoyed her BWB family and all their many trips together.
She loved basketball and watching her Utah Jazz, she especially adored John Stockton. She was a huge Jazz fan! She looked forward to her weekly gathering with her lifelong elementary school friends where they would paint ceramics, go to lunch and shared many wonderful conversations and laughs. Above all else, her family always came first.
She lovingly cared for her husband Rex, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren during her life with open arms, a full heart and an open home where everyone was always welcome. Later in life it was her sweet husband, Rex's turn to take care of her, which he did with the upmost integrity and unconditional love. He was always by her side.
Gloria is survived by her husband Rex Jones; sons, Kirk Jones & Joyce Carleton, Kory Jones & Cathy Babalis; granddaughters, Wendy (Collin) Smith, Haylie Jones, Karlie (Skylar) Tolbert; grandsons, David (JaCee) Bullock, Kody (Sarah) Jones, Kolter (Jessica) Jones ; great-grandchildren, Skyler, Kaden, Madisen, Kassie, Taylor, Noah, Zack, Kohen, Kamree, Jersee, Walker, Elle, Lola, Holland, Berklie, and Henry; nieces, nephews and many friends.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, daughter; Karen Knight Jones, daughter-in-law; Mary Jones, and granddaughter; Pamela Jane Woolley.
A celebration of life will take place on January 31st from 12:30-2:30pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 30, 2020