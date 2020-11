Gloria Jean Jeppson1942 ~ 2020West Jordan, UT-Our loving mom, aunt, grandma, and great grandma passed away peacefully on November 22nd in West Jordan, Utah surrounded by her family.A viewing will be held for friends and family Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 12:30-1:45 p.m.. Services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the West Jordan Mountain Shadows 2nd Ward, 7903 S. 2700 W. in West Jordan, Utah and will also be webcast. Interment at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 3:30 p.m.For complete obituary, condolences, or Funeral webcast go to MemorialUtah.com