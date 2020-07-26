1/1
Gloria L. Arnone
1934 - 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt passed away peacefully at home on July 15, 2020 with family at her side. Born in Kenilworth, UT to Santo and Francesca DeCaro Sacco. Gloria married Aldo G. Arnone on October 30, 1954 in Salt Lake City. Aldo preceded her in death on June18, 2006. Gloria was employed by CenturyLink (formerly Mountain Bell) until she retired.
Gloria is survived by her children, Frances (Mike) Bosch, Tony (Staci) Arnone, Frank (Lori) Arnone and Mike (Dawn) Arnone; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, a private family service will be held.
We will miss you but will always remember what you taught us and strive to honor your legacy.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the charity of your choice. Condolences, thoughts and memories may be shared at www.larkincares.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
