Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Gloria S. Bowers


1926 - 2019
Gloria S Bowers
1926-2019
Our dear mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, Gloria Schwantes Bowers (93), had a joyous reunion with her eternal companion and many other family members on December 01, 2019. She died in West Jordan, Utah of natural causes incidental to age. She was born as an identical twin on July 2, 1926, in the small town of Douglas AZ to Henry Carl Schwantes and Elizabeth Loving Schwantes. The twins, Gloria and Glendora, along with their seven siblings, grew up in Douglas AZ. They were often the center of attention, entertaining the neighborhood with tap dancing, ballet, cheerleading and dressing alike all the time. They graduated from Douglas High School in 1944. Gloria went on to college at BYU, winning cheerleading positions, and several "Queen of the ball" honors. She graduated with a degree in Business in 1948. Gloria met her husband- to- be, Eugene S. Bowers (Gene), in New York City. They continued their courtship in Salt Lake City where they were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1952.
She is survived by her children Matthew Bowers, Michael Bowers (Carolyn), Lisa Nielsen (Jim),Denise Rider, Russell Bowers (Shari); 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren, her twin sister Glendora Stubbs and many other close relatives. Preceded in death by her husband Gene, parents Henry and Elizabeth Schwantes, and siblings Ora Mae Huish, Elsie Fern Bushman, Ruth Stricklin, MilDred Bangerter, Henry Carl "Budso" Schwantes Jr, John "Bud" Schwantes, and Olga Elizabeth "Beth" Beene.
Funeral Services will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S Highland Drive 84106 starting at 11: 00 AM on Saturday December 7 a viewing will be held at the dame location on December 6, from 6:00-8:00pm and 1 hour prior to Funeral services. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019
