Gloyd Wesley Green

1933 - 2020

Gloyd Wesley Green passed away on July 21, 2020 peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. He was born July 2, 1933 in Moroni, Utah to parents Noel Wesley Green and Zada Yorgason Green. Gloyd was the oldest of their four children. The family moved to Salt Lake City when he was three years old. Gloyd would continue to call Salt Lake home for the rest of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Voneal Green Packer and brother Morris Leroy Green. Surviving sibling Sherrel (Terry) West. He is survived by his wife Lydia Montanez Green who had 2 children from a previous marriage, Adrien Teresa (Joseph) Kelsey and Amanda Julia Garrett. Special thanks to Bob Yorgasan Gloyd's cousin, best friend and partner in crime.

Gloyd was proud to serve his country. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was also a successful business man who owned many companies before retiring including Wesley Green Roofing, American Roofing, Deseret Roofing and Wesley Green Container Company.

He had a passion for horses. Most notably his Shetland pony "Hindquarter" who he had for 36 years. He loved spending time at the cabin he built in Guardsman Pass affectionately referred to as "The Budweiser." Gloyd was known to be steadfast and generous to a fault.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on July 25th at Wasatch Lawn located at 3401 South Highland Drive. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be mandatory for all in attendance



