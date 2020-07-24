1/1
Gloyd Wesley Green
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gloyd Wesley Green
1933 - 2020
Gloyd Wesley Green passed away on July 21, 2020 peacefully in his sleep of natural causes. He was born July 2, 1933 in Moroni, Utah to parents Noel Wesley Green and Zada Yorgason Green. Gloyd was the oldest of their four children. The family moved to Salt Lake City when he was three years old. Gloyd would continue to call Salt Lake home for the rest of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Voneal Green Packer and brother Morris Leroy Green. Surviving sibling Sherrel (Terry) West. He is survived by his wife Lydia Montanez Green who had 2 children from a previous marriage, Adrien Teresa (Joseph) Kelsey and Amanda Julia Garrett. Special thanks to Bob Yorgasan Gloyd's cousin, best friend and partner in crime.
Gloyd was proud to serve his country. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. He was also a successful business man who owned many companies before retiring including Wesley Green Roofing, American Roofing, Deseret Roofing and Wesley Green Container Company.
He had a passion for horses. Most notably his Shetland pony "Hindquarter" who he had for 36 years. He loved spending time at the cabin he built in Guardsman Pass affectionately referred to as "The Budweiser." Gloyd was known to be steadfast and generous to a fault.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on July 25th at Wasatch Lawn located at 3401 South Highland Drive. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks will be mandatory for all in attendance

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 24, 2020
My condolences to my cousin Lydia and the rest of the family, Gloyd will certainly be missed and will forever live in our memories, Rest in paradise cousin Gloyd and thank you for always being so hospitable and sweet to us
Love Veronica ( Ronnie) from El Paso , Texas
Veronica Torres
Family
July 24, 2020
Gloyd is a very special friend and has been for years. Funny, helpful, generous, fun, and knowledgeable. We were happy when he met and married Lydia. We will miss him.
Ruth and Gerald Lund
Friend
July 23, 2020
I'm a cousin of Lydia Green from El Paso TX.
Since the first time I met Gloyd he was a complete gentle soul always had a smile . Very kind and always made me feel welcome in there home .
Always had a great conversation. I'd call him cousin Gloyd he would always give me a smile.
You will be dearly missed.
R I P
Sylvia Torres
Family
July 23, 2020
I would like to give my condolences to his family. He always had something he was working on. As a teenager Mark would take me over to Wesley Green Roofing and we would help Uncle Gloyd with his projects. As I got older he would call me up to help him make him some signs or help with a computer. Thanks Gloyd for being a special person in my life. You will be sorely missed.
Brandon Johnson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved