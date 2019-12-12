|
George W. McIntyre
1926~2019
South Jordan, UT-George W. McIntyre, age 92, passed away on December 8, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. He was born on December 26, 1926 in Alhambra, California to William & Elizabeth McIntyre. He married Beverly Martin on January 16, 1948.
He served in the U.S. Army during WW II and the Korean War. He was a Green Beret and retired as a Full Bird Colonel. He loved his country and his church. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He held many positions and served faithfully all his years. He so enjoyed working in the temple, which he did for 16 years.
He is survived by his children, Georgia Reymann (Gregory), a daughter, Lance (Ann) McIntyre, a son, Kandis Stewart (Billy) a daughter, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a sister, May Sheppick.
He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Martin McIntyre, son Kevin McIntyre, his parents, 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Kearns 4th Ward building at 4232 West 5015 South, Kearns, Utah at 11:00 AM. Viewing at Memorial Redwood Mortuary on 6500 So. Redwood Road from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, Dec 13th and 1 hour prior to service at the church. Interment will be at Memorial Holladay Park at 4900 Memory Lane, Holladay.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019