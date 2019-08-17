|
Golda R. Barnhurst
1928 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah, Golda Barnhurst, 91, born May 18, 1928, Bingham Canyon, UT. Passed away on August 14, 2019, Salt Lake City. Preceded by her husband, Royal Barnhurst; children: Linda (JP Deceased) Parsons, Reta (Del Ray) Bevan, Jim (Lori) Barnhurst; 15 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren. Served many callings in the LDS Church and served 3 missions. She served in the Jordan River Temple and secretary to the Matron. She touched many lives and was loved by all.
Viewing: Sunday, August 18, 2019, 6-8 pm at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. Funeral will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 am at Ridgeland Ward House, 4251 S 4800 W, where a viewing will precede services from 10-10:45 am. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019