Gordon Edward

Walton

1924 - 2020

Gordon "Gordy" Edward Walton was born October 6, 1924 in Centerville, Utah and passed away August 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Husband of Carrol Jex Walton for 66-years. Father of Ann Walton Mangrum and John Wallace Walton Sr.

Dad graduated from Davis High School and then went on to receive his Bachelor of Finance Degree at the University of Utah. Dad's university education was interrupted for 2-years by World War II when he joined the United States Air Force. He was eventually assigned to the China-Burma-India Theatre flying "The Hump" 1944-1945. Dad was discharged from the Air Force in 1945 and earned the rank of 1st Lieutenant. As a pilot he earned many distinguished medals which include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Two Bronze Stars, Air Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster and Asiatic Pacific Theater Ribbon. Dad's aircraft was a C-46. During Dad's lifetime he had the opportunity to pilot the Twin-Engine 1051, B-17 aka "The Flying Fortress" and much later in life a Boeing 747. Dad said, "Flying a 747 is simple when compared to the B-17". Dad learned many strict laws while in the Air Force, with the number one item learned, "Never Quit". Dad was unable to shake his war time experiences and lived each day recalling his memories and those who never completed their missions back to base.

After graduating from the "U", Dad eventually joined Peoples Finance Company and was an officer and shareholder. Upon the sale of Peoples, Dad worked for several Insurance companies and was President of Utah Consumer Finance Association 1973-1974. Dad was an Equity member of The Salt Lake Country Club for 55 years, holding many positions and eventually club president in 1973. He cherished the relationships he built at The Country Club. Dad was a terrific putter and his wallet was always a little thicker after he putted with others.

Dad is the grandfather of seven: Charmian Mangrum Christensen; Brett Aaron Mangrum; Wells Isaac Mangrum; Christian Walton Mangrum; Rebekah Mangrum; John Wallace Walton Jr.; Rebecca Walton Briggs; great grandfather of 20; great-great grandfather of one.

Preceded in death by his beautiful and devoted wife, Carrol Jex Walton, his parents Fredrick Wallace Walton and Ethel Lofthouse Walton, and his sister Emma Jean Walton Nellis.

Dad, at 95 you lived a full life. Additionally, you proudly served your country, family, and were a friend to many. We miss and love you and look forward to the day we will all be together again.

Graveside service will be held Saturday August 15th 10 AM Centerville Utah Cemetery 650 East and 400 South (Porter Lane) Centerville Utah.



