Gordon "General Lee" Ferguson
Heaven won't take him & Hell's afraid he'll take over
Salt Lake City, UT-Gordon "General Lee" Ferguson passed away peacefully on Dec. 1st, 2019 as the center of attention, the life of the party, exactly as he would have wanted. He was born on July 21st, 1937 to Ruth Mae Collins and Samuel Gordon Ferguson in Carr Station, Georgia. He was a true southern democrat; much to the annoyance of his republican family…you know who you are! I think he died because he could not stand seeing another election. He grew up working hard with his five siblings in his granny's grocery store and juke joint…no not that kind of joint. He was right by his father's side working in the family logging business. He loved to share many stories about his colorful, crazy family…literally, certifiable crazy. He moved to Utah in 1954, at the age of 16, with his mother and four younger siblings. He lied about his age, found a job at service station and joined the Utah Army National Guard serving over 35 years. His mother always called him her "right hand man" as he turned over every single paycheck to support the family. Dad went on his first date with mom, Carolyn Hawkins, on Oct. 31st, 1956. He was in love at first sight. She was a beautiful, classy lady who loved his southern accent, his muscular shoulders and his funny stories. They were married on June 26th, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. Mom was an hour late for the ceremony and dad thought that she had changed her mind as she was a bit out of his league! They moved to Rose Park and had two girls, Gaylene and Janet Lee. He loved being a husband and a father, teaching us about the gospel of Jesus Christ. Dad worked as a laborer, oiler, rigger, running heavy equipment and then as a crane operator. He bragged he was the best damn operator in Utah, and didn't give a sh*t what anyone else had to say about it. He worked for Christiansen Brothers, Shurtliff & Andrews, ACME Crane, Axtel Crane and Wagstaff too. You had better believe it, he was a UNION man, Operating Engineers Local #3. His last job as an operator was on the LDS Conference Center, of which he was very proud. To my sweet bipolar-bear dad…I absolutely love you to the moon and back. You will always be affectionately called my "turd dad". You were ready to always rise to the top of the punch bowl, ready to make someone yell while you laugh! Survived by daughter Janet (Henry) Sartori, granddaughters Jessica (Jason) Guison, McKenna Sartori, grandson Randall Earl Ferguson, great grandson Liam Guison, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death and now partying with his wife Carolyn (the best kisser in the world) parents, Samuel Gordon and Ruth Mae Ferguson, daughter Gaylene Chapman, grandchildren Benjamin Chapman, Anna Lisa Chapman, and Christopher Chapman. Funeral Services will be held Saturday on December 7th at 2pm at Redwood Memorial Estates Chapel, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan. Friends and family may come on Friday from 6-8pm and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment to follow the service at Redwood Memorial Estates Cemetery. A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Lisa Stout, Dr. Scott Samuelson, Dr. Erin Helms and IHC Hospice. To view longer obituary, please visit MemorialUtah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019