USAF/RET/COL Gordon H. Weed
1926 - 2019
USAF/RET/COL Gordon H. Weed, at the age of 93, passed away of natural causes on October 2, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. He was born the second of seven children to Harold E. Weed and Emma Larson Weed in Murray, Utah. Raised in Salt Lake City, Gordon was born to fly. All while growing up, Gordon was focused on becoming a pilot. After graduating from South High, his Bishop told him he needed to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. Gordon hesitated, feeling that accepting this call would affect his goal of becoming a pilot. He was told by his Bishop that if he served the Lord he would be blessed to fly as many airplanes as he wanted. Gordon accepted his mission call and served nearly three years in the land of ancestors, Sweden. Upon his return, Gordon attended the University of Utah where he met the love of his life, Patricia Lunt. They were married June 11, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. After graduation, Gordon was commissioned in the US Air Force in 1952 through the Reserve Officer Training Program (ROTC.) During his career in the Air Force, Gordon realized the blessing his boyhood bishop had promised, as he had the blessing and challenge of piloting a large variety of aircraft. His service to his country included an assignment to Viet Nam in 1971 where he commanded a squadron of twenty- four A-37 fighter/bomber aircraft. He flew 436 combat missions himself over dangerous enemy territory. His military honors include three Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Legions of Merit and 16 other Air Medals. With a strong devotion and love of his country, Gordon retired from the Air Force in 1975 and then managed the South Davis Credit Union for the next 12 years. After retiring, he enjoyed golfing, skiing and traveling with his sweetheart. Gordon loved his Savior and his church. He loved proclaiming and teaching the gospel. He served 4 missions during his life. He served in Sweden prior to his marriage, was called as a part time missionary during his time in Viet Nam, and served two Senior Couples Missions with Patricia - one in South Korea and one in the Public Affairs Department of the Church in V.I.P. Hosting. Gordon was a fun. devoted and loving father to his four children, Steve (Kayleen) Weed, Karen (Scott) Clawson, Marianne (Joseph) Featherstone and Michelle (Mark) Lalli. He loved and adored his 21 grandchildren and at last count, his 36 great-grandchildren. Words cannot express the love and appreciation his family has for the life of this amazing man. We were truly blessed to have him in our lives. His example and influence will live on through his posterity. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Monday, October 7th at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street. Bountiful, Utah. There will be a viewing prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:45. Burial will be at Lakeview Memorial Estates in Bountiful. The family would like to express their thanks and love to the amazing staff at Barton Creek Assisted Living in Bountiful for the kind and loving care they gave to Gordon in the last years of his life. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
