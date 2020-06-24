Gordon Hans Flammer

1926 ~ 2020

Gordon Hans Flammer 94, died June 14, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born June 9, 1926 in St. Johns, AZ, the son of Hans and Arizona Gibbons Flammer. He spent his childhood in Linden, AZ before moving to Snowflake, AZ then to Logan, UT. During WWII he served in the US Navy in the Pacific war zone. Upon returning home he served a two-year LDS Mission in the Eastern States. He was married to June Grover and later divorced. He graduated from Utah State University with a Masters Degree, then earned his Ph.D at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Flammer enjoyed a distinguished career as a professor of engineering at USU with two years at the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization Graduate School of Engineering in Bangkok, Thailand. He was the LDS Branch Pres. in Bangkok and was with Elder Gordon B. Hinckley when he dedicated the land of Thailand for preaching of the Gospel. He also worked in India and Egypt with USAID. He was a charter member and officer in the American Society of Engineering Education.

First and foremost, Gordon loved the Lord and his family. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many callings including Bishop, high counselor, teacher, scoutmaster and for many years, his great love as a temple worker.

Married Luen Woodbury in 1991 and together they served a mission in Maadi, Egypt which was in the Greece Athens Mission. They enjoyed traveling together often and spent many years in temple service and writing family histories. Gordon will be remembered by his grandchildren for the fun songs he sang to them and with them.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Adolph, Paul, Phil, Corolie Hoefler, Regina Fairborn and step-daughter Janice Leavitt.

Survived by his wife, Luen Woodbury Flammer; his siblings: Mary (John) Talmadge, Stephen (Shauna) Flammer, Diane Flammer; his children: Holly Munsee, Nancy Christensen, Mark (Tannie) Flammer, Daniel Flammer, Brian (Julie) Flammer, Becky Ryan and 21 grandchildren.

Step-children: Dawn (Charles) Stone; Douglas (Lark) Woodbury; Carla (Jerry) Burningham; Elaine (John) Bishop; 18 step-grandchildren and 42 step-great-grandchildren.

A special debt of gratitude is given to Brian and Julie Flammer and the caregivers in their Fairbrook Grove Assisted Living Home in Mesa, AZ where they have given tender, loving and total care to Gordon for over eleven years.

Those who wish to pay their respects and offer condolences may visit the family from 9:00-10:30 a.m. on June 27 at the Mountain View 2nd Ward Chapel at 2901 W. 9000 So. West Jordan, UT. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store