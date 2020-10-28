1956 ~ 2020

Originally from Utah, Gordon Kay Wallin, 63, resident of Marietta, Georgia, died October 15, 2020 following complications from a recent illness.

Gordon was born November 28, 1956 in Salt Lake City to the late Kay Reed Wallin and Patricia Earl Wallin. Gordon graduated from Skyline High School and the University of Utah. He faithfully served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was first introduced to the "angel" who would later become the love of his life, Patricia Allen. Gordon and Patty were married June 6, 1980 and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.

Gordon had a successful career in the insurance profession before retiring early due to his lifelong battle with polycystic kidney disease. Gordon grew up loving the outdoors - whether skiing in the Wasatch Mountains, running trips on the Green River, hiking, or fishing - and he instilled this same love in his children. Through his actions, Gordon taught others that anything was possible, and he helped those around him realize their potential. He lived his life by example, serving as a mentor, father figure, and close friend to so many, frequently sacrificing himself and his time for others in need of a listening ear - or more. He will always be remembered for his perseverance, positivity, twinkling eyes, and quick wit. Above all, Gordon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all.

Surviving is his loving wife and caretaker Patricia; his daughter, Ashley Wittorf [Robert]; his son, Patrick; his beloved "little girls," granddaughters Anna Wittorf and Allison Wittorf; brother Steven [Peg] and sister Leslie [Warren] Dalrymple; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Courtney.

Per Gordon's wishes - and as always, thinking of others - a celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Kidney Fund in memory of Gordon Wallin.



