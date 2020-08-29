1/1
Gordon McKell Beckstrom
1933 - 2020
Gordon Beckstrom
1933 ~ 2020
Gordon McKell Beckstrom age 86 passed away peacefully at home with his family on Friday, August 21, 2020. He is now reunited with the love of his life Arleen. Born December 19, 1933, to William R Beckstrom and Della Mckell Beckstrom. Gordon married his sweetheart, Arleen Elizabeth Hedberg, on June 7, 1957, in the Salt Lake Temple. Gordon is survived by his five children; Laurie Funston, Brock (Kristie) Beckstrom, Christy (Russ) Harris, Jane (Chris) Emery, LaNae Jensen, brother Glenn Beckstrom, 20 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents: William R. Beckstrom and Della McKell Beckstrom, and brother Kent M. Beckstrom. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, from 2:45-3:45 pm followed by funeral services at 4:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
02:45 - 03:45 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
AUG
31
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
