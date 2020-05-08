|
|
Gordon R Niederhauser
1931-2020
Gordon Roy Niederhauser made his way to Heaven May 4, 2020, from the home of his son in Grantsville, Utah, surrounded by those who loved him most in this world. He was born to George and Afton (Jones) Niederhauser in Logan, Utah on January 15, 1931. The family moved to Salt Lake City in 1945. Gordon attended local schools and graduated from Granite High School and the University of Utah. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, stationed in Hutchinson, Kansas. In Hutchinson, he met and married Mary Lou Cheever. Together they had three sons Kent and Kurt (deceased) and Kelly. Mary Lou died in 1999. Gordon owned and operated J.P. Koch, Inc. (now Koch, Inc.) for many years, turning it into one of the most successful mechanical contracting companies in the state. He was always the first to arrive and last to leave, until he was forced to retire. He was a former president of the Utah Mechanical Contractors Association. He coached little league football and baseball for many years. He was an avid golfer and fan of the Utes. His life was one truly well lived. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou; two sons Kent and Kurt; his parents; his brother Bob and his sisters Saundra Hopkins and Nila Morzelewski. He is survived by his son Kelly and Kelly's fiancée Misty and her two sons Brighton and Holden; his sister Dee Ann and her husband Tom Taylor; his sisters-in-law Dorothy Froese and Marilyn Niederhauser; many nieces and nephews; and his special pal Ray Eggertz. The family would like to thank the staff of Auberge, (formerly Silverado Memory Care and Silverado Hospice), where Gordon spent the last 4 years of his life battling dementia, for their wonderful care, especially that of Nurse Misty Emling. Graveside services will be on May 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park located at 3401 S. Highland Drive SLC, Utah 84106.
