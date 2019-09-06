Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Bischoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Paul Bischoff


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gordon Paul Bischoff
6-9-1928~ 8-30-2019
Gordon, our dearly loved, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on August 30th. He was born in Salt Lake City to Gertrude and Carl Bischoff. He was the fourth of five children and he graduated from South High School. He served in the US Navy from January of 1946 to December of1948. He then began his numerous careers, such as: Postman, Litton Industries, Sears and West Valley Sheriff among others.
Gordon met the true love of his life Leila, in 1948 and they married in February of 1949. For the next 70 years of their life they were inseparable until Leila's passing in February of this year. They raised two children Claudia (Smith) and Dennis. They have 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Gordon was a very dedicated and hardworking husband, always wanting the best for his family. He loved new cars, spoiling his children and spending time with his family skiing, or vacationing, especially later in life when he took the whole family on vacation to Jackson Hole. He also loved just spoiling everyone by passing out hundred dollar bills at Christmas and birthdays.
He is survived by his sister Bette Jean Kingston, children Claudia (David) Smith, Dennis (Jerolyn), his grandchildren, Becky, Craig, Justin, Mike, Nic, Jason and his 8 great grandchildren.
Services will be held Monday September 9th at Wasatch Lawn Memorial 3401 S. Highland Dr. The viewing is at 9:45-10:45 followed by funeral services at 11:00am. Interment will be at Redwood Memorial Estates 6500 S Redwood Rd. Luncheon to follow at Aspen Landing.
Online condolences can be left at Legacy.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that you do something special with your loved ones. You never know how long you have with them.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now