Gordon Ralph Dorny

1929-2020

Gordon Ralph Dorny, 90, of Salt Lake City, Utah, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday August 5, 2020 with his family by his side. Heaven has gained a kind-hearted, hardworking, and wonderful, loving man.

Gordon was born on December 31, 1929 in Salt Lake City, to Otto and Emilie Dorny, and was the youngest of 10 children. Gordon grew up on the banks of the Jordan River in the Pioneer Stake. During his youth, he developed a love for nature that drove the various hobbies he enjoyed throughout his life including pigeon raising, bird watching, star gazing, rock hunting, motorcycling, boating, skiing, fishing, and photography. Gordon also became the consummate handyman. He was always working on a project, under the car making repairs, or helping family members and friends repair or refurbish items in their homes. He cherished the family cabin he built in Big Cottonwood Canyon, which has been the center of many family activities over the years. He attended South High School and earned a Metallurgical Engineering degree from the University of Utah. He served in the US Army in Europe and spent over forty years in the mining industry, working for Kennecott Copper and Barrick Gold. He married the love of his life, Audrea Miller Dorny, on November 19, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple, and they spent the next 68 years enjoying a beautiful life together. They were blessed with five children and eighteen grandchildren, whom Gordon loved dearly. His posterity will be forever grateful for the important things Gordon has taught them, including his love of nature and the names of trees, birds, stars, and the mountains of Utah.

Gordon loved his Heavenly Father and Savior and faithfully served in many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including a full-time mission in the Great Lakes Mission.

Gordon was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, his son, Michael, his daughter, Michelle, and two of his grandchildren, Benjamin and Anna. He is survived by his loving wife, Audrea, three sons and their spouses, Mark (Patrizia) Dorny, Matt (Nancy) Dorny, C.J. (Megan) Dorny, son-in-law, Chris (Mikkel) Williams, and his grandchildren, Michael, Sam, Parker, Arli, Emma, Caroline, Tim, Kate, Emilie, Mike, Jane, Matt, Anna, Logan, Hailey, and Samantha.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a memorial service for family members will be held on Wednesday, August 12th, at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens.



