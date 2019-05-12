Home

Gordon Raynor Smith


1941 ~ 2019
Gordon Raynor Smith, of the City of South Salt Lake, after a long illness succumbed to cancer and left this life on May 5th, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born on October 4, 1941 to Patriarch Eldred G. Smith, and Jeanne Ness Smith, the fourth of five children. He is survived by siblings Miriam Skeen, Gary Smith, Elizabeth Smith (sister-in-law), Sylvia Isom and Craig Isom (brother-in-law). He was preceded in death by both parents, Gay Vance (sister), Arden Vance (brother-in-law), and Ted Skeen (brother-in-law).
Raynor lived most of his life in the Salt Lake City area where he graduated from East High School and attended the University of Utah. He served as a missionay in the British Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the Army and had several career positions, including working as a booking agent for various airlines.
Raynor will be remembered for his generous nature, loving heart and sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by friends, family and his dogs.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 12, 2019
