Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Gordon Stuart Burt


1953 - 2019
Gordon Stuart Burt passed away on July 11, 2019. He was born June 30, 1953, in Salt Lake City to Peter Graham Burt and Shirley Ruth Stuart, the 3rd of 6 children.
Gordon graduated from Granite High School and the University of Utah. He worked in various operations management roles and concluded his career with Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration, which was a patriotic endeavor for him.
Gordon was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He treasured his service in the Montana Billings mission and continued to contribute to the Church in many capacities throughout his life. In 1984, he married Marilyn Windley in the Salt Lake Temple. His joy was his wife and three children, and his family loved him completely.
Gordon's medical journey was a unique part of his experience. We express our thanks to so many in the health professions and to countless others that contributed to and supported him in his warrior's battle against declining health. Our special thanks to the Intermountain Heart Institute Transplant Team that enabled us to spend 8 more years with him. He taught us that our circumstances shouldn't define our outlook on life.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Michael (Heather), Jonathan (Brittney), and Elizabeth; his grandchildren, Madelyn, Emily, Connor, and Harrison; his siblings, Susan Rabiger, Paul Burt, Shauna Curb, and Laurie Evertsen; and his sister-in-law, Eileen Burt. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 16, at 11:00 a.m. at the Crescent Ridge 5th Ward, 11164 South Londonderry Drive in Sandy. Friends may visit Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, or prior to the services on Tuesday beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to LDS Humanitarian Services or .
Visit www.larkinmortuary.com for a full obituary and to share condolences and memories.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." (2 Timothy 4:7)
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 14, 2019
