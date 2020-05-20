|
1948 ~ 2020
Roosevelt, UT-Gordon Tal Bird, age 72,passed away on May 17, 2020 at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.
Gordon was born February 1, 1948 in Salt Lake City to Tal and Rose Marie Murphy Bird. He married Sharon Gillis, they later divorced.
Gordon loved the outdoors and being in the mountains, he enjoyed hunting and fishing was his favorite hobby. He liked to tinker and his family was his most important thing to him.
He is survived by his children, Tom (Juanita) Bird, Tamara (Kelly) Hartwick, Brian (Cindy) Bird, Jason (Callie) Bird, Valerie (John) Spradling, his mother, Rose Marie Bird, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and his siblings, Donald (Jackie) Bird, Christine (Randy) McElhaney, and Althea (Ray) Hardman.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tal Bird, granddaughter, Nichole Tucker, and his ex-wife, Sharon Bird.
Due to the COVID-19, all services and viewing are limited to immediate family. Military honors will be presented by the Roosevelt American Legion and the Utah National Guard.
Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 20, 2020