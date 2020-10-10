Gordon W. Gines
1941~2020
Beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, Gordon Gines, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, following a short illness. He was 79.
Gordon was born on July 10, 1941, to Robert Lee Gines and Wilma Woodard. Gordon grew up in Francis, Utah, and proudly served in the United States Navy in his younger years.
Gordon married Joan ("Joanie") Broadhead on December 8, 1961, in Heber City after a whirlwind courtship. Gordon and Joan had three children.
Gordon and Joan raised their family in West Jordan, Utah. Through hard work, Gordon retired at 55 from Burbidge Concrete Pumping. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement. He spent many days with Joanie camping, fishing, boating, and socializing with friends. Gordon especially loved Sunday dinners with his family.
Gordon is survived in life by his loving family: daughter, Lisa, and son, Bryan (Joanna), and four grandchildren: Casey (Keshia), Auston, Max, and Jake, as well as one great grandson, Knox. Gordon was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan, his son, Ken, and his granddaughter, Ashley, as well as his parents and two brothers.
The Gines family wishes to thank everyone who visited, called, and supported Gordon over the last few years. Gordon would want you to know that he always appreciated your concern, friendship, and love.
Graveside services will be held at a later date, due to the current situation with COVID-19, at the Lake Hills Cemetery: 10055 S. State Street, Sandy, UT 84070.
Please check online for future updates at www.memorialutah.com
