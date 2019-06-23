Home

Grace A. Pace Obituary
1926 ~ 2019
Cottonwood Heights, Utah-Grace A. Pace, a loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away on June 22, 2019 of natural causes. She was born on September 26, 1926 in Monticello, Kentucky and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was married to her sweetheart Raymond Elwood Pace for forty years. She is survived by her six children, Craig, Debra, Pamela, Brent, Kevin and April; 23 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and one sister, Kathleen Helvie. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ. She is preceded in death by her husband. See Cannon Mortuary for memorial service details. Online condolences at www.cannonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 23, 2019
