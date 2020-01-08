|
1928 ~ 2020
Cedar City, UT-Grace Blair Oliver, 91, passed away January 5, 2020. She was born to Parley and Ivy Dean Cowley Blair on November 1, 1928 in Butlerville, Utah.
Grace was a beautiful loving person who helped anyone and everyone. She volunteered throughout her life for any event, service or city that needed her.
Grace was an avid golfer. It was her greatest passion outside of her family. She loved to hike and camp with her daughter and grandsons. She loved it most when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She was loved by all.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Luke Andrew Oliver; her parents; and ten of her siblings. She is survived by her children: Mark (Lynn), Gary. Daniel, Chris and Michele; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She will be missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to have known her.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020