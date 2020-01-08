Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Blair Oliver


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Blair Oliver Obituary
1928 ~ 2020
Cedar City, UT-Grace Blair Oliver, 91, passed away January 5, 2020. She was born to Parley and Ivy Dean Cowley Blair on November 1, 1928 in Butlerville, Utah.
Grace was a beautiful loving person who helped anyone and everyone. She volunteered throughout her life for any event, service or city that needed her.
Grace was an avid golfer. It was her greatest passion outside of her family. She loved to hike and camp with her daughter and grandsons. She loved it most when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She was loved by all.
Grace is preceded in death by her husband, Luke Andrew Oliver; her parents; and ten of her siblings. She is survived by her children: Mark (Lynn), Gary. Daniel, Chris and Michele; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She will be missed greatly by all who were lucky enough to have known her.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Salt Lake City, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -