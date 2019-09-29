|
Grace Jacobson Jerman
In Loving Memory
Grace Jacobson Jerman, age 82, died at Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts on 9/11/2019. Born Grace Jacobson, in Vernal, to Gladys Slaugh and Byron Jacobson. Grace is survived by her sister Jackie Loyola (Midvale), her son Eric A. Jerman (Arlington, MA), her two grandsons Jake and Lukas Jerman, and her granddaughter Chloe Grace Jerman Brown. Grace was predeceased by her daughter, Rachel E. Jerman, and her half-sister, LaDonna Merkley. Grace was married for 17 years to Albert C. Jerman. They divorced in 1980. Grace grew up with her family in Salt Lake, graduating from South High School in 1955. Grace paid her own way through college and graduate school. Grace traveled to 49 U.S. States and she lived in six, including Alaska and Guam. Grace and her family lived for three years in Germany and she traveled extensively throughout Europe, Southeast Asia, and India. In 2008, Grace retired from the Uintah Care Center in Vernal, capping off a 45-year career as an Occupational Therapist. She then moved to Boston, MA to be near her son and grandchildren. Grace will be remembered fondly by her family for her quick wit in conversation and her creativity. Grace cared deeply about people and animals. She had a passion for collecting all manner of items and she hard time parting with them. She will be missed.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019