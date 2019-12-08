Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1375 East Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Jahries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace W. Jahries


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace W. Jahries Obituary
Grace Marie Jahries
1928~2019
Grace Marie Wieland Jahries, 90, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born December 28, 1928 to Leo and Ida Wieland in Dubuque, Iowa. Grace is survived by her loving son Walter (Bonnie) and her granddaughter Erin Marie Sleater. Extended family includes Chris Sleater (Heidi), Jennifer Ren, Annie Green (Rob), David Dixon (Jennifer), 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and her daughter Anne Marie Sleater. She had a great influence on all of the lives she touched with her happy attitude and joyful giggles.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13 at 10:30 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Inurnment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -