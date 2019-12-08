|
|
Grace Marie Jahries
1928~2019
Grace Marie Wieland Jahries, 90, passed away on Dec. 4, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born December 28, 1928 to Leo and Ida Wieland in Dubuque, Iowa. Grace is survived by her loving son Walter (Bonnie) and her granddaughter Erin Marie Sleater. Extended family includes Chris Sleater (Heidi), Jennifer Ren, Annie Green (Rob), David Dixon (Jennifer), 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard and her daughter Anne Marie Sleater. She had a great influence on all of the lives she touched with her happy attitude and joyful giggles.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 13 at 10:30 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Inurnment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019