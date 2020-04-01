|
Grant Lynn Twitchell
1929 ~ 2020
Grant Lynn Twitchell passed away Saturday, March 27th, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 3rd, 1929 in Delta, Utah, to Leland and Melba Steele Twitchell. He Graduated from Delta High School and proudly served six years in the United States Air Force. He married Doris Bridget June 26th, 1953 in the Manti Temple. He worked for the United States Weather Service for 35 years. He served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Including Bishop of the Hurricane 7th ward and as a Stake Clerk in the Hurricane West Stake. He and Doris served missions to the St. George Bishops Storehouse and the Hurricane Stake Farm as well. He loved track and field and participated in the Senior Olympics. He won the Decathlon for the seventy year old bracket. Survivors include his wife Doris, sons Richard (Barbara), Dean (Collette), Leland, Wayne (Maryann), Neil (Shauna), 18 Grand Children, 26 Great Grand Children, a Sister, Lois Kimber, a Brother, Bernard Twitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sons, Brian, Gary and 3 brothers, Gordon, Kendel and Bryant. A closed graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3rd, 2020. When the pandemic restrictions are lifted the family will hold a memorial in his honor. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020