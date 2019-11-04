|
|
Grant Scott Maxwell
In Loving Memory
Grant Scott Maxwell, 69, of Stansbury,Utah died October 21, 2019 from cancer and agent orange. He was a Vietnam veteran.
Born in Murray, Utah to Grant and Florence Maxwell. Survived by father Grant, sisters Kris and Terri, brother John, daughter Maranda, son Shawn, and loving companion Sandy. Preceded in death by mother Florence and brother Steve.
Viewing held at Tate Mortuary - November 6th, 6:00 to 8:00 PM 110 S. Main Street, Tooele, Utah. Graveside service on November 8th at 11:00 AM - Camp Williams Veterans Cemetery, 17111 S. Redwood Road, Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019