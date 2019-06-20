|
|
1/18/1958 ~ 6/11/2019
Grant Sterling Zobell, age 61, passed away on June 11th at Life Care in SLC, Utah due to small cell carcinoma. He was born on January 18, 1958 in Murray, Utah to Susie Shick and Karl David Zobell. His love for taking adventurous Harley rides will always be remembered. He always enjoyed talking about the projects he was working on, loved spending time with family, and he never missed a Sunday dinner at his mom's house.
Grant was survived by his three daughters; Megan Zobell (Justin), Danielle Zobell (Taylor) & Suzann Holton (Jeremiah); mother; Susie Zobell; sisters; Brenda Turner (Jake), Dana Timothy (Tracy) & Susan Brown (Dave), and 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by the late Karl David Zobell.
A memorial will be held Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Pebble Hills Chapel (Pavilion) 8735 South Harvard Park Drive Sandy, Utah 84094 If you wish to send flowers to the family, please send them to 806 East 8325 South Sandy, Utah 84094
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 20, 2019