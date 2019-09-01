|
Greg Louis Nelson
1977 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Greg Louis Nelson passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was an incredible and loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend and will be missed tremendously by all who knew him. He lit up the lives of those around him and brought joy, laughter, and a silly grin everywhere he went.
Greg was born on September 6, 1977 in Salt Lake City, UT to Dale M. Nelson and Linda Hillam Nelson. He was the baby of the family and was cherished by his parents and two older brothers. Greg graduated from Murray High School in 1995 then served in the Tennessee Nashville Mission for the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1996 to 1998. Shortly after returning home, he met his soulmate and best friend, Melissa. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 26, 2000 and have been laughing with each other since the day they met. Together they have three beautiful children, Oakley (17), Emery (15), and Canon (12). As with everything he did in life, Greg excelled at being a husband and father.
Greg worked for UPS for almost 21 years. His career there was notable due to his loyalty, strong work ethic, and willingness to put in the time and effort to get the job done. He loved his work and the people he got to know and spend time with while doing it.
Greg's life was one of adventures. He spent as much time as possible hiking, biking, snowboarding, and camping in the beauty of Utah's wilderness. He also loved to travel and took every opportunity to experience different parts of the world. He was a runner and competed in many races. Greg gave freely of himself. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family, friends, and others in need. In April 2011, he was awarded the Life Saving Award by Sandy City Police Department for his actions that resulted in saving a life. Greg was an avid movie goer and spent many evenings in the theater with his family. He was the ultimate Star Wars fan and lived his life according the advice of Master Yoda, "Do. Or do not. There is no try." Greg did it all. His larger than life personality will live well past his 42 years on earth.
Greg is survived by his wife of 19 years, Melissa Emery Nelson; children Oakley, Emery, and Canon; parents Linda and Dale Nelson; brothers Eric (Jenny) Nelson, and Tony (Aprill) Nelson, grandmother Erma Nelson; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 11am at the LDS church located at 1355 East 7200 South. Viewings will be held Tuesday, September 3 from 6pm to 8pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial located at 3401 South Highland Drive in Salt Lake City and prior to the funeral on Wednesday beginning at 10am at the church. Those desiring to make a donation to Greg's family in lieu of flowers may do so by via "Support for the Nelson Family" through www.gofundme.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019