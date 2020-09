Or Copy this URL to Share

Gregg Ned Bergera

Feb 8, 1958 ~ Sep 28, 2015

"Time and fevers burn away

Individual beauty from

Thoughtful children, and the grave

Proves the child ephemeral:

But in my arms till break of day

Let the living creature lie,

Mortal, guilty, but to me

The entirely beautiful."

-W. H. Auden



