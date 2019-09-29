|
|
Gregory Dean
Burnett
7/29/1950 - 9/25/2019
Gregory Dean Burnett passed away after a courageous battle with ALS on September 25, 2019 in Draper, Utah at his home. He was born on July 29th, 1950 in Schenectady, New York to J. Reid Burnett and Verna Mae Sanders Burnett. Gregory married Karla Marie Killpack on April 22, 1977 in the Provo Utah Temple.
When our dad passed it left us heartbroken but grateful to have had him in our lives. We love you dad. He met our mom playing coed basketball together at BYU. He loved to make hook shots. Dad was short but allowed to play on the high school football team (because he could crouch and trip the opposing players). He wanted to be a veterinarian when he grew up, but instead received his bachelor's and MBA from Brigham Young University.
Dad loved BYU football and the bagpipes. He hated milk but loved to dance and sing. He loved to make my mother laugh. Dad used to have red hair and made the best meals on Sundays. He had four daughters and said he was perfectly fine with that. He loved giving me and my sisters the biggest squeezes, really strong hugs (so much, my sister passed out). Gregory loved the Gospel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served two missions in Germany. He loved the wonderful people he met there. He worked very hard and selflessly in his many church callings and his career at First Security Bank and Wells Fargo Bank managing institutional trusts (no one in his family knew exactly what that meant). My dad loved the people he worked with and all the special friends he made. But most of all he loved our mom.
He is survived by his wife Karla, Daughters, Kristie (Aaron), Arien (Taylor), Jenny (Jason) and Kimberlee (Spencer); and his 13 grandchildren whom he adored Gavin, Colin, Brayden, Halle, Ethan, Jaden, Claire, Brinn, Ozzie, Evey, Viera, Sonny and Hudson. Siblings, Jay (Lori) Burnett, Anne (Don) Gregson, Doug (Patti) Burnett, Mark Burnett and Lori (Craig) Wood. Preceded in death by parents.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 3rd from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Funeral services will be on October 4th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Draper 6th Ward, 1272 East Walden Lane, Draper, Utah 84020. A viewing will take place from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gregory's name to the missionary fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019