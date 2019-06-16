|
In Loving Memory
Gregory Derald Thamert died suddenly from Leukemia on June 8, 2019. He was born to Dorothy Dannevik and Verne Thamert.
Favorite activities were hiking to Pyramid Lake with friends and golfing at every opportunity. Greg was an avid UTE fan and enjoyed tailgating with family and friends. He was a casino dealer for 20 years in Reno, NV.
Greg is survived by his mother Dorothy Erickson, his siblings Gerry, Judy, Jim, John, Bobby and Sheryl.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 16, 2019