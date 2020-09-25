Throughout much of my youth, greg and I were best friends, I played tennis multiple times with him, he was a customer of our business, we had great conversation as recently as last fall! Greg was one of a kind, and this has hit me to the core! He worked with my father in multiple church callings, and was loved by our whole family! I will miss him, but the beauty of his incredible knowledge in this life is he isn’t in many for many surprises as he progresses in this eternal plan! Love and miss you my brother!

Rich Wonnacott, Littleton colo!

Rich wonnacott

Friend