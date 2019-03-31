|
|
Gregory H. Bateman
1945 - 2019
We lost an incredible husband, father, papa, brother, son and friend when Gregory Howard Bateman passed away with family by his side March 26, 2019.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Christine Bateman, son Samuel (Caroline), daughter Kia (Chad), and two grandchildren Madeleine and Milo.
A Celebration of Life will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. A private graveside will follow for the family.
His family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute and spinal rehab facility, Heidi Lawrence, Brandon Aegerter and the amazing staff of Encompass Hospice and Dr. Scott Samuelson who cared for him through his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg's name to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.
Life is not forever. Love is.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 31, 2019