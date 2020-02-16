|
|
Gregory Thomas Miller, age 63, died on February 5, 2020 at The Cascades at Riverwalk in Midvale, Utah. He was born on September 9, 1956 in Murray Utah.
Greg was a member of the Ironworkers Union. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Greg is survived by his daughter, Holly (Brandon) Smith; grandchildren: Gavin, Zakery, and Riley; brothers: Mike (Alice) Ellison, Steven (Cheryl) Phillips, David (Diana) Miller; sister, Christine Gracie; and aunt, Julie Plant. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy L. Miller; mother, Joyce I. Miller; Jeffrey Johnson; and John S. Gracie.
A special thanks to the Cascades at Riverwalk for their years of service Greg and his family.
A family gathering will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020