Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Gregory Thomas Miller


1956 - 2020
Gregory Thomas Miller, age 63, died on February 5, 2020 at The Cascades at Riverwalk in Midvale, Utah. He was born on September 9, 1956 in Murray Utah.
Greg was a member of the Ironworkers Union. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Greg is survived by his daughter, Holly (Brandon) Smith; grandchildren: Gavin, Zakery, and Riley; brothers: Mike (Alice) Ellison, Steven (Cheryl) Phillips, David (Diana) Miller; sister, Christine Gracie; and aunt, Julie Plant. He is preceded in death by his father, Roy L. Miller; mother, Joyce I. Miller; Jeffrey Johnson; and John S. Gracie.
A special thanks to the Cascades at Riverwalk for their years of service Greg and his family.
A family gathering will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 16, 2020
