August 2, 1958 ~ February 23, 2020
Gregory Val Singleton, born to Val and Barbara Singleton on August 2, 1958 transitioned into his next adventure on February 23, 2020.
Greg is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Singleton; and survived by his son Nikolas Singleton, father Val Singleton, brother Bryan Singleton, and sister Amy Gilbert. Greg's sense of humor and personality filled the room, and his heart was bigger than life. He was the best father and friend, using every resource available to take care of those he loved. His circle of friends found acceptance and a patient ear, when they needed it most. Greg loved sports, both participating and spectating. What he didn't like was the commentators and he let you know it. He loved good music, and loved to cook. If you didn't have a piece of his pecan pie, you missed out. Greg left us too soon and will be sorely missed.
There will be a celebration of Greg's life on March 15, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm at his father's home of 2722 Orchard Drive, Bountiful. In lieu of flowers, raise a glass with friends and family, pay it forward, or give to .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020