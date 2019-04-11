|
|
Griffin Scott Dahlquist
1987 ~ 2019
Griffin Scott Dahlquist, age 31, peacefully passed away April 3rd, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones at Country Life Care Center in Riverton, Utah due to complications from Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. He was born on September 20th, 1987 at Desert Hospital in Palm Springs, California to Danielle and Scott Dahlquist.
At age 2, his family moved to Salt Lake City where he attended Crestview Elementary, Evergreen Jr. High and Skyline High School. He was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, had a testimony of the Gospel and loved to use his Priesthood to bless others. He was a proud member of his local Boy Scout Troop and with the help of his fellow Boy Scouts and inspired leaders, he obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Griffin had a zest for life and although he was stricken with a debilitating disease, he made the most of all he did. He loved books, movies, dressing up in Halloween costumes, video games, and playing with his young sister and brother. He was proud of his heritage and loved his cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents. He had many friends that knew him, understood him, accepted him and loved him unconditionally. He was incredibly brave in all his trials and some say he was a real warrior.
He is survived by his mother, Danielle Griffin Dahlquist (Cottonwood Heights, Utah), his father, Scott Holbrook Dahlquist (Lompoc, California), sister Hannah Nancy Dahlquist Brown (Blake Brown, Boise, Idaho), brother Cameron Taylor Dahlquist (McKenna Lynn Fife, San Francisco, California), grandparents Gerald and Barbara Griffin (Holladay, Utah), nephew Brock Griffin Brown and niece Reese Mae Brown.
He is preceded in death by his cousin, Diana Dodge and his grandparents, Carlyle and Helen Dahlquist.
Our family wants to recognize the wonderful, caring, and tireless efforts of all the staff at Country Life Care Center where Griffin lived since 2014. We also ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
Funeral services will be held April 13th, 2019 at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121. Viewing will be at 1pm and services at 2pm. All are welcome.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019