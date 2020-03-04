|
Guido H. Schroepfer
1918-2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Guido H. Schroepfer age 102, passed away on March 2, 2020 in Salt Lake City.
Born January 14, 1918 in Singen Germany to Ernst Schroepfer and Frieda Bellman. Immigrated to the U.S. in 1935.
Married Marjorie Dent September 25th 1942 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
WWII Veteran serving with the 97th CIC Detachment in the American, European, African Middle East, and Asiatic Theaters. Awarded Bronze Star.
Active Scouter for 25 years.
Preceded in death by wife Marjorie and granddaughter Camille and great granddaughter Faith KC.
Survived by four sons and four daughters.
Graveside Service will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, Rest Haven Section, 3401 South Highland Drive (33rd South Entrance).
Friends may call March 4th, 2020 6:00pm-7:30pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, SLC.
In Lieu of flowers, make a donation to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020