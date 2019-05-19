|
|
Gus J. Colovos
April 25, 1957 ~ April 21, 2019
Surrounded by family and friends, Gus J. Colovos passed peacefully Sunday, April 21, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM, from complications related to 40 years of diabetes.
Brought into the world on April 25, 1957, by first-generation Greek Americans Jim Gust and Bessie (Poulos) Colovos. He was raised in Magna, UT-in a bilingual home that honored family, engendered appetites for music, athleticism, curiosity, and humor, while importantly exemplified a spirit of compassion, egalitarianism, and generosity to others-alongside two older and two younger sisters who were all Cyprus Pirates and Utah Utes. After he earned a BS in 1978, he furthered this educational ideal with graduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Utah. He married the love of his life, Kathy Steffensen, on October 28, 1982, and had two children while studying and researching his doctoral thesis then started employment in 1989 (IBM, Philips, Intel.)
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kathy; their children, Kristen (Chris) Taylor and James W. (Kate Gelnett, engaged); their grandchildren, Ryan, Reagann, and Addison Taylor; his siblings, Toni Mae (Joseph A.) Dwyer, Chrissie (Bruce, deceased) Taylor, Georgene (Giuseppe) Bacco, and Joann (Michael J.) Katsanevas; the Steffensen and Betty Jones families.
His canon of life was to be a good man-as he always enjoyed the music of Earth, Wind, and Fire, his natural cadence always enjoyed the accompaniment of friends, generosity, and laughter-while his foundational rhythm was to support his family by working to solve challenging problems. He purchased property in Salt Lake County and built a home on the Westside of Albuquerque. The incredible gift of a kidney from his sister, Toni Mae, added 17 enjoyable years including a coda of grandchildren visiting almost daily to the song of his life.
In Honor Donations to the announcements may be sent to [email protected]
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 19, 2019