Guy L. Buckner
1956 ~ 2019
Guy LeRoy Buckner, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1956 in Salt Lake City, UT to Del L. and Peggy S. Buckner. He married Carolyn, on September 25, 1980.
Guy's greatest passion was his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and cook. Guy worked for UDOT for 35 years maintaining traffic signals. After retirement he worked as a full time grandpa, spending lots of his time with his little buddy Jaxon "MaGillicutty."
Guy is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his daughters Lynnette (Nicholas) his grandson and little buddy, Jaxon, and Katie; his mother Peggy Buckner; his brothers: Ray (Nancy), Rex (Brenda), Ken (Shelli), Tod (Suzy), Tim (Jamie); and sisters Mai Lyn and Joy.
Viewing and services will be held at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 South Redwood Road in Taylorsville, Utah 84123. A viewing will be held Friday April 5, 2019 from 6-8:30 pm and Saturday April 6 from 10-10:45. Services will follow beginning at 11am with interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Park. For full obituary please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 4, 2019