Gwen Light Mandel
June 29, 1930-September 9, 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Gwen Light Mandel passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019. Gwen was born to Given A. Light and Gladys Davis on June 29, 1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Gwen graduated from the University of Utah with a BS in Psychology. She then earned a master's degree in social work. While attending the U of U she met Peter Mandel Jr. They married Jan 8, 1959 and later adopted 4 wonderful children. Gwen loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.
Gwen spent her life serving others as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker and serving and raising her family. During retirement she was able to cruise the world, spend time camping with Pete in their motorhome and enjoyed singing with numerous barbershop quartets and Sweet Adelines International.
Gwen is survived by their 4 children, Kate Bills and her husband David, Dave Mandel, Martha Knott and her husband Greg, and Mark Mandel and his wife Tammy. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Brandon, Meagan, and Rachel Bills. Melissa, Heather and Charlee Mandel. Dallin, Spencer, and Hunter Knott. Jordan and Madison Mandel
We all love her and miss her. She was a great example and even though she was a bit feisty and stubborn, we love and appreciate her wonderful optimism and sense of humor. We look forward to the time we will see her again.
Family and friends may visit on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 am at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park (3401 S Highland Dr, SLC UT). Followed by graveside services at 11:00 am. For online condolences www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 13, 2019