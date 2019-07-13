|
Gwen Bloxham Smith
1940 - 2019
Murray, UT-Gwen Bloxham Smith, age 79, passed away peacefully at home on July 8, 2019 in Salt Lake City, UT. She was born on April 28, 1940 in Pocatello, ID, to Stanley and Ora Bloxham. She married Sherman Smith on October 15, 1959.
A viewing will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019 10:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT, 84123, with a funeral to follow at 11:00 AM. Interment is to follow at the same place. Per Gwen's requests, please wear bright colors to help us celebrate her life. To see the full obituary, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from July 13 to July 14, 2019