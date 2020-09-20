03/04/1934 ~ 9/11/2020

My mom, Gwen Jeffs Gray, passed away peacefully on 09/11/2020. She loved spending time with her family, friends, and with her grandchildren who always made her happy.

She married James Sherwin Gray March 5, 1953, later divorced. She was a devoted mother of 5 children.

Gwen was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. She loved doing genealogy and her Temple work.

She is survived by her son, Randy Gray (Cindee), sisters, Sandra, and Sharon, 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: father, Richard Edwin Jeffs, mother, Violet Parry Jeffs, brothers: Robert, Richard and Craig, sister: Geraldine, sons: Rick and Russell, daughters: Sylvia and Kalin. Also, two grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

A graveside service will be held on September 23rd, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Salt Lake City Cemetery 4th Avenue N. Street

Her son Russell Gray will also be laid to rest at that time and location.



