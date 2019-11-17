|
Gwendolyn JoAnn Felkner
June 17, 1926 ~ Nov 6, 2019
Gwendolyn JoAnn Felkner, a Salt Lake City native who believed in the strength of family and the power of prayer, died peacefully Nov. 6 at the Foss Home and Village in Seattle. She was 93.
JoAnn, as she was known, was born June 17, 1926, in Salt Lake, to Eva and Earle Gardemann. As a child, she loved the mountains and Saltair Pavilion.
She attended East High School and later the University of Utah, where she earned a degree in psychology and was a member of the Phi Chi Theta business sorority.
After college, she fell in love with Moffet Felkner, a returning World War II veteran who had flown B-29 bombers in the Pacific and was beginning his career as an engineer for the Chevron oil refinery.
They were married in the First Presbyterian Church on Aug. 4, 1950 and remained active members of the church until they moved to Seattle in 2000.
JoAnn participated in Bible study and charity events at the church. She was a lifetime member of P.E.O. Sisterhood. She also volunteered for Cottage Ministries working with people suffering from homelessness and addiction.
Soon after giving birth to her first daughter Shauna, in 1955, she was stricken with polio. Doctors told her she would most likely not have another child and may never walk again. Yet she gave birth to her second daughter, Patty, in 1961. And they enjoyed hiking and cross country skiing. She cared tirelessly for aging members of her family while raising her children.
JoAnn was noted as a fashionable and colorful dresser as a young woman. In later years she favored pantsuits and hats of a single matching color. And she rarely went out without her white gloves.
Even as her own health declined, she offered prayers for others, declaring herself "a prayer warrior." After going into hospice care, the words she whispered most were "I love you" and "supernatural strength and resurrection power."
JoAnn is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and younger brother Roger Gardemann. She is survived by her daughters Shauna Johnson and Patty Felkner; sons-in-law Robert Johnson and Michael Mahoney; grandchildren Jacob Johnson, Lauren (Johnson) Ford, Della and Maeve Mahoney; and great-grandchildren Finna and Arthur Ford.
Her ashes will be buried with Moffet's in Salt Lake next year.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019