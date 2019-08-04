|
Gwendolyn Quilico Ajax
1929~2019
Holladay, UT-Our beloved mother, Gwendolyn Quilico Ajax, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019. She was born in Helper, Utah on October 30, 1929, to Catherine Carrera Quilico and John Quilico. She graduated from the University of Utah at age 20 with a double major in English and Economics, magna cum laude, and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She worked as a teacher for many years, and instilled a love of learning and education in her children. Mom loved traveling, reading, nature, opera, music and the arts and expressed a great intellectual curiosity throughout her life. She was exceptionally intelligent, incredibly funny, very compassionate and kind, and we will profoundly miss her. We are blessed to be her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ernest Theodore (Ted) Ajax, she is survived by her children; Dr. Ted (Cheryl) Ajax, Kathy (Dr. John) Steinberg, Wendy Ajax, and Dr. Todd (Denise Zumbach) Ajax, and eight grandchildren and, soon, one great grandchild.
Our family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who attended to our mom at the Wellington, the Life Care Center of Salt Lake City, and Inspiration Hospice.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary, 4670 S. Highland Drive, with a service in remembrance at interment at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 S. Memory Lane, to follow. A celebration for her life will be held at a later date. We love you Mom.
Donations in Gwen's memory can be made to the Utah Symphony and Opera, and the Nature Conservancy.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019