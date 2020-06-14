Gyla Judd Wells

1920 ~ 2020

Gyla Judd Wells was born on September 23, 1920 and joined her Heavenly Father on June 4, 2020. Gyla is survived by her daughter, Karla Wells and her grandson, Aaron Joseph Bright. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Karla had the great pleasure of living with her mom for 15 years and became more like friends than mother and daughter. Gyla Wells will be greatly missed by her daughter and grandson and many other friends and family. Graveside services will be held on June 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 south), Sandy, Utah.



