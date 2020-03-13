|
|
H. O'Neil Bettinson
1921-2020
H. O'Neil Bettinson passed peacefully from this life March 6, 2020 surrounded by loving family.
Neil was born October 22, 1921 in Evanston, Wyoming to Everett Bettinson and Ellen Leona Oakey. He graduated from Evanston High School in 1940 and went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad. Neil served in the U. S. Army during World War II in Britain and France from 1942 to 1946 when he was released from active duty as a Staff Sergeant. He was recalled to active duty in 1950 to serve during the Korean Conflict.
Neil met Veronica Olwen Osborne in London, England while serving in the Army. They were married February 2, 1946 in England and were sealed for eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 23, 1946. After a short stay in Evanston, Wyoming, Neil and Veronica moved to Salt Lake City where he ultimately established Bettinson Electric and became a Master Electrician. They enjoyed fifty-two years of marriage, were blessed with six children, and made a few trips back to England before Veronica's unexpected death September 21, 1998.
An active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Neil served in numerous ward and stake callings throughout his life. It was while attending the temple that he met Ann Jarvis Young. They were married March 21, 2002 in the Salt Lake Temple. Ann's family became his, and his family became hers. They enjoyed eighteen wonderful years together. Unable to serve a mission in his earlier years because of W.W. II, Neil, age 80, with Ann served in 4 missions for 10 years, including the Auckland New Zealand mission, Martin's Cove Historic Site, Family & Church History mission, and Director of Bishop's Storehouse in St. George. Following those missions they continued their service in the Salt Lake Temple until it closed for renovation. At 98 years of age, he was proud to be the oldest person serving in that temple.
Preceded in death by his wife Veronica; parents Everett and Leona; sisters Nancy, Donna, and Blanche; brothers Charles, Orin, and Robert. Survived by beloved wife Ann; sisters Edwina and Norma; brother Francis; children Ruth (John) Rich, David (Colleen), Gregory (Debbie), Candida (Dennis) Jensen, Richard, Aaron (Erika); and Ann's children Lori (Bill) Reese, Karen (Bryce) Anderson, Beverly (Warren) Thomas, and Norman (Joannah) Young. Together Neil and Ann share 44 grandchildren, and 95 great-grandchildren.
The family expresses their profound gratitude and love to the nurses, therapists, and aides from Signature Healthcare & Hospice who gave Neil such wonderful care in his final days. We are especially grateful to Mike and Hillary for their love and care.
Viewings will be held at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84111, Sunday, March 15, from 5 to 7 pm and Monday, March 16, from 9 to 10:30 am just prior to the 11 am funeral services at the Salt Lake Ensign Stake Center, 135 A Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020